Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 669 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $294,000. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 123.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 46,647 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

PTMC opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.