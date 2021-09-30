Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equinix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Equinix by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Equinix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 33,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $801.58 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $834.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $775.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

