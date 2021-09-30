Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,026 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,055,000 after purchasing an additional 694,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $22,239,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

