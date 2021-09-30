Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.31.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

