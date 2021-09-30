Ergoteles LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 117.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,897,000 after acquiring an additional 237,161 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,691,000 after acquiring an additional 564,827 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 270,673 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $49,765,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.32.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

