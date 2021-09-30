Ergoteles LLC Buys 35,716 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,559 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 627.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 101.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 169,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 85,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $4,444,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $330,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PMBC opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 24.67%.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.