Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 29,108 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $49.02 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $52.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.93.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.