Ergoteles LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 166.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

