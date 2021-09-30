Ergoteles LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,069 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 229,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.34.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

