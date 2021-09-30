Ergoteles LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after buying an additional 2,476,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,719,000 after buying an additional 104,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after buying an additional 812,753 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,120,000 after buying an additional 588,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,933,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

