Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 4,300 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 151.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 19.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LFUS opened at $276.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.89 and its 200-day moving average is $263.68.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total value of $706,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,050 shares of company stock worth $2,993,835 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

