Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Shares Up 24%

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC)’s stock price shot up 24% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 21,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 12,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Escalon Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESMC)

Escalon Medical Corp. specializes in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of ophthalmic diagnostic imaging and surgical products. Its specializes in A-Scans, B-Scans, UBM, Pachymeters, Color or Flourescein Angiography Digital Imaging Systems, Ispan Intraocular Gases, Surgical Packs, Viscous Fluid Transfer Systems, and AXIS Image Management.

