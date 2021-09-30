Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

ESP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.75 and a beta of 0.16.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. engages in the development, design and production of military equipment. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas and high power radar systems. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Saratoga Springs, NY.

