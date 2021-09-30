Essentia Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $277,580.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00118513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.00171269 BTC.

Essentia Coin Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

