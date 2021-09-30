Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $289,000 in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

A number of research firms have commented on GKOS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

