Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $46.74 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $6.09 billion and $707.13 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $46.74 or 0.00107134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.48 or 0.06873389 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,277,343 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.