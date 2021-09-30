Ethereum Push Notification Service Tops 1-Day Volume of $827,480.00 (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $30.22 million and $827,480.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00006159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00104622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00138467 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,758.41 or 0.99972699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.07 or 0.06922648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.00 or 0.00765359 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,207,217 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

