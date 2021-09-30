Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (CUYTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4308 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CUYTY shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.