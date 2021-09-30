Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV Declares Dividend of $0.43 (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4308 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUYTY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etn. Fr. Colruyt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

