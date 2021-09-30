Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Buys $1,263,808.00 in Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder bought 19,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evergy alerts:

On Tuesday, September 28th, C John Wilder acquired 19,778 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,241,267.28.

Evergy stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 256.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,538,000 after buying an additional 2,482,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 73.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,229,000 after buying an additional 2,454,681 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 102.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after buying an additional 2,291,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $127,216,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.