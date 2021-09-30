EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVRZF opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. EVRAZ has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. EVRAZ’s payout ratio is 181.03%.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

