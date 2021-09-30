Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.63 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

