Expanse Market Capitalization Reaches $845,332.94 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $845,332.94 and $4,884.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,351.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.47 or 0.06918972 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00353073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.71 or 0.01150380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00107742 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.13 or 0.00570072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.64 or 0.00513564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00296844 BTC.

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

