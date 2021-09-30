Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $172.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

