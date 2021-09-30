Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Boosted by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 7.6% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $38,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,987,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,515,864,000 after acquiring an additional 489,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $932,092,822 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

Facebook stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $341.40. The stock had a trading volume of 262,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,356,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

