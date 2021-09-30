FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $369.12, but opened at $380.00. FactSet Research Systems shares last traded at $384.38, with a volume of 3,007 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.56.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,743,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

