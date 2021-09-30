Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, an increase of 881.4% from the August 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FOLGF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,488. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.18.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.