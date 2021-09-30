Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, an increase of 881.4% from the August 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FOLGF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,488. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

