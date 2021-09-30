Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DUO stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fangdd Network Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

