Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 111.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,141 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $88,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 2,533.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 50,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 48,133 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 37.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 45.5% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,734,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 16.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH opened at $36.90 on Thursday. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

