Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Farmers Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Farmers Bankshares stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. Farmers Bankshares has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $20.94.

Get Farmers Bankshares alerts:

About Farmers Bankshares

Farmers Bankshares, Inc, a bank holding company, which engages in the commercial banking. It offers loans, plastic cards and bank accounts. The company was founded on July 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Windsor, VA.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.