Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, an increase of 643.2% from the August 31st total of 902,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmmi by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,199,317 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmmi by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 402,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 312,582 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAMI traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 1,332,905,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,886,918. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. Farmmi has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

Farmmi, Inc supplies agricultural products. It focuses on processing and selling edible fungi, mainly Shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wan in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

