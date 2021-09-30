Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FEEXF. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferrexpo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $4.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

