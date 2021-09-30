Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $23,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

