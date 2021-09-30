Financial Analysis: High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) versus AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) and AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get High Tide alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for High Tide and AiHuiShou International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 0 3 0 3.00 AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00

High Tide presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 150.67%. AiHuiShou International has a consensus price target of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 103.39%. Given High Tide’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe High Tide is more favorable than AiHuiShou International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares High Tide and AiHuiShou International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million ($0.02) -312.50 AiHuiShou International $703.95 million 3.49 -$68.19 million N/A N/A

High Tide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AiHuiShou International.

Profitability

This table compares High Tide and AiHuiShou International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -21.02% -32.36% -15.52% AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of AiHuiShou International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AiHuiShou International beats High Tide on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.