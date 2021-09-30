Financial Comparison: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) & Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envestnet and Flywire’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $998.23 million 4.29 -$3.11 million $1.74 45.11 Flywire $131.78 million 34.71 -$11.11 million N/A N/A

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than Flywire.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Envestnet and Flywire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 1 2 3 1 2.57 Flywire 0 0 9 0 3.00

Envestnet currently has a consensus target price of $81.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.03%. Flywire has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.32%. Given Envestnet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than Flywire.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet 1.46% 11.91% 5.23% Flywire N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Envestnet beats Flywire on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg, William C. Crager, and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

