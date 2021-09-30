Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

FB stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $341.56. 222,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,356,733. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $963.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $932,092,822 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

