Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after buying an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,175,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,216,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,390,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $244.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.10 and a 200 day moving average of $240.36. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

