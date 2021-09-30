Financial Review: CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) versus Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus target price of $33.38, suggesting a potential downside of 1.11%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than CorVel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of CorVel shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of CorVel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorVel $552.64 million 6.02 $46.36 million N/A N/A Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorVel 9.54% 25.47% 12.57% Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CorVel beats Ryan Specialty Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

