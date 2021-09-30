Financial Review: Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) & Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

0.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories 140.48% 4.65% 3.52% Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bio-Rad Laboratories and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.90%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.55 billion 8.89 $3.81 billion N/A N/A Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates in two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.