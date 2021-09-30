First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Gap Up to $40.78

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.78, but opened at $42.38. First Financial shares last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $551.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Financial by 92.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in First Financial in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Financial by 97,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

