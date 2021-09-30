First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

FMBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

