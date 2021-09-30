First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.