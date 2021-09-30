First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.
Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
See Also: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.