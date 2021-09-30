Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Trading Down 3.4%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $179.58 and last traded at $179.62. Approximately 2,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 691,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.00.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.83 and its 200-day moving average is $195.04.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Five Below’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

