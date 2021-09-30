Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 26,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 33.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at $727,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

