Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% during the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $749.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $773.18 and its 200 day moving average is $668.66. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $507.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

