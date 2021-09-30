Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,603,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total value of $825,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $342.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.28 and a 200 day moving average of $311.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.89 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.72 and a 12 month high of $353.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.82) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

