Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.28 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $69.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

