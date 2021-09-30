Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Invests $5.01 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021,042 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049,327 shares during the period. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $14,662,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $242,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,214,626 shares in the company, valued at $48,854,649.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,882,769 shares of company stock worth $139,592,555 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion and a PE ratio of -21.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

