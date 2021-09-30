Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,100 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.29.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $399.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

