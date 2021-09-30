FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 123.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

NYSE:FLT opened at $265.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.54.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

